There’s no doubt that singer/songwriter R. Kelly has been involved in some serious criminal accusations throughout the years, but one thing that has remained constant is his music.

Kelly’s music, old and new, has become timeless hits, and it looks like the younger generation is rocking with the R&B singer as well. R. Kelly’s “Ignition” remix dropped 15 years ago, and still has everyone rolling their body. Among the many fans that enjoy Kelly’s music are the late Michael Jackson‘s kids Prince and Paris Jackson.

R. Kelly posted a video on Instagram of Prince and Paris Jackson riding around on what looked like an island, lip syncing to his 2002 hit. Afterward, the video cuts to the King of Pop himself dancing to the beat of the song.