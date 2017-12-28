Words by Jasmine Johnson

Keyshia Ka’Oir’s birthday is coming up very soon and she said on Twitter to Gucci Mane that she wants a baby boy. Will it happen for the Wopsters?

Gucci Mane was planning on surprising her but she dropped the bomb and said that she wants a baby if its a surprise. The Atlanta native asked Twitter what should he get his wife for her birthday.

If you haven’t noticed, both have kids of their own in regards of their previous relationships. Hopefully they are welcoming a new addition to the family very soon. As you know, they premiered their wedding on BET on Monday, October 17, 2017, followed by 10 episode series that was leading up to the big day.

Gucci has recently released his third tape, El Gato: The Human Glacier, on Friday, December 22. It has been one successful year for Gucci, and it keeps on getting better for the trap star. We wonder what he got in store for us in the New Year.

Peep the tweets below of Keyshia Ka’Oir wanting to add new addition to the family as a birthday gift.

What y'all think I should get babe her birthday in 10 days?🤷🏿‍♂️@KeyshiaKaoir — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 27, 2017