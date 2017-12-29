After admitting to slowing down older model iPhone’s batteries, Apple has issued an apology, in addition to a $50 off discount for battery replacements. The new cost for a new battery will now cost $29, instead of $79, for iPhone 6 and older out-of-warranty models beginning late January, lasting through December 2018.

In the official statement from the tech giant, Apple addressed customer’s growing concerns:

“We’ve been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process. We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize. There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we’re making. First and foremost, we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

Moving forward, Apple will issue an iOS software update that will include a new feature that will give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone’s battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance. The update will be available early 2018.