Australian producer PON CHO of Thundamentals has this week decided to focus on his Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investments over his career in music for the immediate future. After a series of recent investment wins, he found that the rapidly emerging financial market proved too good of an opportunity to pass.

The New World Artists / Nathan Farrell Entertainment producer has had a very successful past couple of years with music, amassing millions of solo plays over the last year with his two pop-influenced singles, “Frozen” and “Lonely Walls” (both featuring vocalist Paige IV), through EMI Music Australia / Night High Records / Capitol Records. These hits led to popping touring season making him a main stain on festival circuit appearances.

The Sydney-based artist begun his recording and international touring career at a young age, performing at festivals throughout Europe and America from 14 and is also an accomplished trumpet player. As a quarter of widely successful Blue Mountains hip-hop group Thundamentals (along with MC’s Tuka and Jeswon plus DJ Morgs) for the past five years since coming into the group, PON CHO has been instrumental in the group achieving increasingly greater successes.

Thundamentals were most recently nominated for a national 2017 ARIA Award for Best Urban Release for their charting latest album Everyone We Know (featuring Hilltop Hoods), released on their own High Depth label. Their previous album So We Can Remember (half of which was produced by PON CHO himself) was also ARIA award nominated and was the last release on legendary but now defunct Australian hip-hop label Obese Records and went #1 in Australia in 2014, building upon a decade of hard work and success the group has experienced. PON CHO also produced half of Tuka’s (of Thundamentals) widely successful and charting third solo album Life Death Time Eternal released in 2015, following up his work with Tuka on his debut solo album Will Rap For Tuka released in 2010 on Big Village records, credits with Madame Wu and remix work with Empire of The Sun.

Here’s hoping to a rapidly successful investment career so we can yet again hear PON CHO from behind the production board sometime soon.