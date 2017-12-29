Unlike President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama likes to use Twitter to promote positivity.

Obama took to Twitter on Friday to tweet out some “stories from [2017] that remind us what’s best about America.” One of the stories Obama highlighted involves a current Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Long.

As we count down to the new year, we get to reflect and prepare for what’s ahead. For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Chris Long gave his paychecks from the first six games of the NFL season to fund scholarships in Charlottesville, VA. He wanted to do more, so he decided to give away an entire season’s salary. That’s a story from 2017. https://t.co/NL0RoARkan — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

Earlier this season, Long announced that he would donate his entire 2017 salary to increase educational equality. Long gave up his first six game checks to provide two scholarships for students in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

His next 10 game checks, including the Eagles’ season finale against the Cowboys this weekend, are going to charitable organizations in Philadelphia, Boston, and St. Louis “whose missions focus on making education easily accessible to under served youth while also providing students the support they need to develop strong social and emotional character.”

Long felt honored and humble just to be mention in a tweet from Obama.

Honored to be mentioned, sir. And it’s been a pleasure. 🇺🇸 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 29, 2017

The veteran defensive end signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Eagles, including a $500,000 signing bonus and $1.5 million guaranteed. His base salary for this season is $1 million.

Through 15 games, Long has 15 tackles, five sacks, and four forced fumbles. One of his strip-sacks came at a crucial moment to help the Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed on Christmas.