Cardi B isn’t letting Offset off the hook for his infidelity so easy.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took the stage in Mississippi at the Holiday Hip Hop Festival and fired off warning shots to soon-to-be-husband. “I let a n*gga know though. You do that sh*t again, you gon’ lose your wife,” Cardi says, citing Beyonce’s line from her song “Don’t Hurt Yourself” off Lemonade.

His cheating scandal was exposed after his iCloud account was allegedly hacked, and a video of him and naked woman in a hotel room was posted online. The video was reportedly recorded in September. But the public embarrassment didn’t end there. Model, Celine Powell, took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant with the Migos member’s baby. The couple called bullsh*t on Powell’s claims. TMZ reports that Offset doesn’t even know Powell.

Cardi B and Offset began dating earlier this year while working on a single together. He popped the question at Powerhouse Philly and gave her an eight-carat $500,000 diamond ring. The Bronx native showed her appreciation for him on his birthday by gifting him a Rolls-Royce watch, and wraith to match.

Offset better take notes from the lessons by JAY-Z on 4:44.