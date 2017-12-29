Donald Trump posted a polarizing tweet on Thursday night, arguing that climate change isn’t real, and used the current cold weather to prove his point.

Many cities have dealt with record-low temperatures that have dropped below 0 recently. In one part of Minnesota, the temperature reached negative 36 degrees Fahrenheit. However, USA Today reports that the cold weather isn’t an indication that global warming isn’t happening.

2017 will most likely be the second or third hottest year to date. Weather tracking began in the late 1800s, and the hottest years have been 2016, 2015, and 2014 (and in that order). According to this evidence, it appears that the globe is warming up (no pun intended).

But again, that didn’t stop Donald from putting his Twitter fingers to work.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

He recently took credit for people saying the phrase, “Merry Christmas.” He claimed that Americans are now proud again to say it. With the year coming to an end, we’re waiting to see how POTUS is going to top all the dumb a!? sh*t he said throughout 2017.