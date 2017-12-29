Eminem Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the First Time in His Career

Days after Eminem made history with his eighth consecutive album debut on the Billboard 200, he tucked another W under his belt.

Em is sitting atop Billboard’s Artist 100 chart for the first time in his career, all thanks to his latest project, Revival. The chart is determined by “activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming, and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity, according to Billboard.”

The success of Revival took Marshall Mathers him from the No. 37 spot to the No. 1 spot in a week. It earned 267,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Interestingly, 197,000 were in traditional album sales.

Eminem’s ninth studio album spawned hits like “Walk on Water” featuring Beyonce, “River” featuring Ed Sheeran, and “Believe.”