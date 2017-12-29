Fashion Nova proves that the efficient use of social media platforms like, Instagram, can take you far.

The numbers for the most-search brands are in, and the results may surprise you.

Timeless fashion house, Gucci, secured the No. 1 spot on the list. This isn’t shocking considering their fur-free movement, trend making runway shows, and recent news that they’re taking their Cruise 2019 show on the road. In recent years, the brand has become very relevant and youthful considering its mentions in songs like Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang.”

Following behind them is Louis Vuitton, which has been a favorite in generations since its existence. Their “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibit opened this season, which presumably plays a huge part in their position on this list. Supreme came in at third place. This clothing brand effortlessly caters to Hip Hop, rock, and skateboarding culture.

The most notable brand on the top five tier was Fashion Nova. The “viral” clothing store beat out well-known, high-end fashion houses like Chanel, YSL, Moschino, Dior, and Dolce Gabbana just to name a few.

Influencers like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Blac Chyna are in love with the new brand and have uploaded countless images to Instagram sporting pieces from Fashion Nova. Alongside celebrity endorsement, the clothing brand had its share of controversy this year after using a size 2 model to promote their plus size collection. This may contribute to the search spike, but having the Internet’s favorite people wearing their clothes probably played the largest part in their search results.