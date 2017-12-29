The right sound and style can make or break an artist in today’s music scene. With majority of new mainstream artists leaning towards more melodic sounds, having something that makes you different from the status quo will have you standing out from the pack.

Highkey Random is a Boston artist that is standing out for a very good reason. That reason is latest single entitled, “Woah Woah.” This is the first single off his forthcoming project, Jewelry.

On the track, Random delivers a catchy hook and creative wordplay, that he has begun to gain notoriety for. Random is getting ready to release a heap of new music in 2018, and is preparing to drop a new project titled No More Losses in Spring 2018.

This guy has the potential to put Boston on the map. Check out his new song, “Woah Woah,” below.