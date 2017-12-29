This Christmas, 3x Grammy nominated singer Jhene Aiko and her family launched The WAYS Foundation, an acronym for “Why aren’t you smiling?”, in honor of her late brother Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo, who lost his battle to cancer at a young age. Aiko, with her brother Jahi Chilombo and his girlfriend, her parents, and grandparents, made a special visit to the home of five-year-old Lily Olive of Eagle Rock, California to gift her and her family with a surprise donation of $15,000 to cover medical bills for cancer treatment in hopes to make the holiday season a little brighter.

For the Olive family, known for volunteering much of their time in the community, the news of Lily’s leukemia came as a shock during the Thanksgiving break and she has undergone very intensive treatment since the diagnosis. The family remains incredibly close and in good spirits, with Lily’s grandfather showing up to school dressed as Harry Potter and her brother starting a GoFundMe page to raise money for his sister. Lily was just named ‘Student of the Month’ at her school in October.

“This Christmas, I decided to gift my family with the ‘WAYS Foundation,’ something my family and I have had in the works since the passing of my brother,” Aiko said. “I decided to make a donation on my family’s behalf in which we plan to continue to help people and families affected by cancer.”

The foundation’s name derived from something Miyagi tweeted during his diagnosis and treatment as a means to find humor and joy in life no matter the situation. Aiko and her family via the newly launched WAYS Foundation will continue this Christmas tradition of donating to a family in need, as well as giving back in numerous ways throughout the years to come in an effort to help bring hope, comfort, compassion and financial assistance to those affected by cancer. This way always creating ‘WAYS’ for those in need of a smile.