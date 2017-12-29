The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League have announced that Johnny Manziel would be eligible to play in the 2018 season.

Jamie Thomas of NFL.com tweeted out a statement by CFL commissioner Randy Ambroise saying that Manziel can play if he adheres to specified conditions of the league.

The former Heisman winner and NFL first-round pick has dealt with his share of personal issues off the field, ranging from alcohol abuse to run-ins with the law, and it was the primary reason his once-promising NFL career burned out so quickly.

Manziel has not played since the NFL’s Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016. A first-round pick in 2014, he played in 14 games over two seasons, throwing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The CFL wanted to make sure he cleaned up his act before it would allow him to join the league.

It appears that Manziel has met the conditions that were presented by Ambrosie and the CFL, and now he’ll have a chance to revive his football career if he can convince a team to sign him.

The Tiger-Cats currently hold Manziel’s rights but have not offered him a contract. They will have until January to make a decision on whether to sign, trade or release him.