If you’re not looking to bring in the New Year in the club or at a party, maybe a night in with Neflix could be an option. Netflix has a ton of content to check out, but we have narrowed down the top five things to check out before or after the ball drops.

1. Equanimity and The Bird Revelation starring Dave Chappelle

Chappelle will release two original Netflix stand-up comedy specials on New Year’s Eve, instead of just one. In addition to the previously announced special Equanimity, the iconic comedian will also release the special The Bird Revelation. This will mark Chappelle’s third and fourth Netflix specials released in 2017. With these new specials taped more recently, expect some good jokes and teachable moments from the specials.

2. Black Mirror Season 4

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ hit series is back for its fourth run, as six new episodes are primed and ready for release on Netflix. This British sci-fi series offers up stand-alone pieces that play with the idea of how our reliance on technology will alter our future.

3. Dark

This new German-language series sees the lives of four families thrown into turmoil following the disappearance of two young children in a small town, an event which – through means that won’t be spoiled here – propels them across varying periods of time.

4. Bright

Bright, directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) from a screenplay by Max Landis (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), envisions an alternate reality where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies at least try to live harmoniously. Orcs, however, are the new minority. Joel Edgerton plays Jakoby, a new LAPD officer assigned as the partner to Will Smith’s Ward.

5. She’s Got To Have It

Spike Lee’s 1986 film is updated into a 10-episodes series where Brooklyn artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) struggles to balance work, friends and her three lovers: model Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), investment banker Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent) and “Sneakerhead” Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). If you’re a fan of the original movie, you will enjoy the series set in a more modern time.