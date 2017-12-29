Its been about two years since the release of Rihanna’s last album, Anti, but it’s still going strong.

Chart data reports that the 13-track project has been on the Billboard 200 chart for 100 weeks. This marks her longest charting album.

Anti made its debut in January of 2016 exclusively on Tidal, and received positive reviews. It spawned hits like, “Work,” “Needed Me,” “Kiss It Better,” and “Love on the Brain.” The album went certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Riri has undoubtedly continued to shine despite the fact of not release any new music since then. She shook up the entire make up world with the release of her diverse cosmetic line Fenty Beauty, which was an extension to her PUMA collaboration.

It was refreshing to hear her bless N.E.R.D’s single “Lemon” with her vocals, and we’re at the edge of our seats for any possible upcoming new songs from the Bajan princess.