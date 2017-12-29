The baby face assassin will most likely return to action on Saturday night. Steph Curry has been sidelined with an ankle injury, since suffering it on Dec. 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans. There is no rush to bring back to two- time MVP, if he’s not 100 percent.

“I doubt he’ll play tomorrow with a back-to-back,” said Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr. “I don’t think it would make much sense, but I think he’s probably going to want to. It’s more likely he plays Saturday. If all goes well, I expect him to play Saturday, but even if it goes well, I’m not expecting him to play tomorrow.”

After scrimmaging during practice, the Warrior’s point guard felt no soreness or fatigue.

Due to their star power, The Warriors have won 9 of their last 10 games without Curry. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, who missed 4 games during the stretch, have picked up a slack. Kevin Durant’s defensive intensity has increased this season and it shows as well. The Warriors face the Charlotte Hornets Friday night, followed by the Memphis Grizzles on Saturday. Curry’s playing status will be confirmed before Friday’s game.