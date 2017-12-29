Words by Roman White

XXXtentacion announced the titles of the three albums he plans to release this year.

The South Florida Rapper was recently released from prison and placed on house arrest awaiting a trial in his case with more than 7 pending felony charges. The ever-positive emcee didn’t miss a beat releasing a new song on SoundCloud titled “#ProudCatOwner #IHateRappers #IEatP***Y.” Prior to his incarceration, X released a five-track EP, A Ghetto Christmas Carol EP produced by Ronny J who also produced the newest track X released.

The “Look at Me” rapper posted on his Instagram story the three albums he plans to create. In order from first to third, XXXtentacion plans to release “Skins” “Bad Vibes” and “?”. It is unclear if the third album is actually titled with a question mark or if X is undecided on what to call the third album.

Before being arrested, the “Red Light”, writer promised to release three albums in 2018 and he seems to be sticking to his guns. The young rapper has gained a cult-like following with his music and created a successful album titled 17 which featured the popular tracks “Jocelyn Flores” and “F**k Love”. He also recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Capitol Records following the release of the 17 album which he released independently.

However, XXXtentacion’s court case is still up in the air and we are not sure if and when X could be back in court or worst case scenario back in jail. But the rapper’s positivity is unmatched as he stays focused on his goal.