Detroit Pistons’ Avery Bradley Paid Money To Accuser Whom Said He Sexually Assaulted Her

Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley reportedly reached a settlement with a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in May, according to TMZ Sports.

The woman involved claimed the 27-year old guard sexually assaulted her while she was passed out drunk on May 23, in Cleveland, Ohio. At the time, Bradley and his then-Celtics teammates were in Cleveland to play the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bradley paid out a settlement for an undisclosed sum, TMZ reported, with negotiations at one point reaching as high as $400,000.

A lawyer for Bradley, with the firm Lavely & Singer, told TMZ that his client,

“denies having engaged in wrongdoing whatsoever” and that “sole purpose of the agreement was to protect the reputation and privacy of Mr. Bradley and his family.”