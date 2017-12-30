Erica Garner Has Passed Away At The Age of 27

Erica Garner Has Passed Away At The Age of 27

After fighting for her life for approximately one week after suffering from a severe heart attack, Erica Garner has passed away at the tender age of 27.

Erica Garner became a distinguished activist after her father, Eric Garner was killed by a white NYPD officer on a Staten Island block via an illegal choke hold. He was only 47 years old.

The brutal murder of her father triggered a nationwide out pour of rage and radiated a pushing call for justice for the Garner family.

Out of Garner’s six children, Erica was the most politically moved and proceeded to go on a mission to gain justice for her family, becoming a renowned advocate against police brutality.

The headstrong activist gave birth to a healthy baby boy in August, but her first cardiac arrest episode followed the pregnancy due to unforeseen complications. Doctors discovered her heart had become enlarged due to the tension brought on by the pregnancy.

Last Saturday (Dec. 23), Garner suffered from her second heart attack which was triggered by an asthma attack, sending her into a coma the following day, Christmas Eve.

This is one of Ericas workers. Pray for her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

she is in a coma — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

Ill tweet updates as I have them. please pray for Erica right now. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

The news was announced on her official Twitter account which was taken over by a close family friend who vowed to use the account as an outlet to provide updates on Erica’s condition.

Erica was hospitalized at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn for the past week and was surrounded by friends and family who owned dire hopes for her recovery.

Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

Three days later, Garner’s official Twitter account issued an update stating doctors found that Erica experienced severe brain damage due to an oxygen deficiency while she was in cardiac arrest, followed by continued prayer requests.

I know that the @NYDailyNews didn't get their information from anyone that heard it straight from a doctors mouth because only one person was in the room when the results were read. That person was me. I called each family member. So they are reporting 3 person hearsay. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

The following day, Thursday (Dec. 28), reports surfaced that she was declared brain dead by doctors and the reports were immediately debunked by Erica’s family and friends, who also expressed their discontentment with the falsehood of mainstream media.

I just visited the hospital to see Erica Garner and family. She has not passed away. She does have limited brain function but doctors say they see some activity. Her condition is no doubt critical, but the family was encouraged this afternoon. Do not write her obituary. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 28, 2017

Journalist, Shaun King conducted his due diligence and went to visit Erica and her family at Woodhull Hospital and reported though her brain was functioning on a limited pace, doctors saw some activity. He immediately declared to the masses “Do not write her obituary.”

This morning (Dec. 30), Erica Garner’s official Twitter account confirmed her passing with an introduction on her worldly impact and magnetic effort to gain justice for not only her own family, but police brutality victims worldwide.

Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister. love you — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Out of respect for Erica Garner and her iconic battle for justice against police brutality which is primarily an act mostly people of color in the United States of America are experiencing, the family has requested for only Black journalists to request for their commentary.

Out of respect to Erica please do not request comment if the journalist is not Black. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

The legacy of Erica Garner is one that will go down in history as one of the most genuine revolutionary quests of the millennial age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Erica Garner during this extremely difficult time.

A young, black woman who loved her father. And watched him die at the hands of police who he alerted that he was dying. Not even 30 yet and did not back away from the freedom struggle. She carried a burden. I pray that she’s resting now. Peace, Erica Garner. pic.twitter.com/IVo2hADVyv — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 30, 2017

Our dear sister Erica Garner has just passed away. When you were her friend, you her friend through all adversity. She was a fierce protector of her friends and family. A truth teller. As genuine and authentic of a soul you’ll ever encounter. We’re less because of this loss. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 30, 2017