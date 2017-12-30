Words by Roman White

G-Herbo quickly teased a new track with Playboi Carti on Instagram Friday.

The Chicago Drill rapper added to his Instagram story a video of him listening to the new track and tagged Playboi Carti to let him know he was feeling the song. In the text of the video, Herbo announces that the track he’s listening to is “coming soon” and will feature G-Herbo himself.

It will probably be a little while before fans hear this track since G-Herbo doesn’t seem to have laid his vocals yet and may have been hearing the track for the first time. However, the teased track was enough to know that the “Woke Up Like This” rapper is working on some new music after the April release of his self-titled album.

The Pi’erre Bourne produced single “Magnolia” was certified platinum early in August and was the track that put Playboi Carti on the map as a rapper. The track even warranted a shout out from Jay-Z who called the song, “Dope” in a series of tweets when the “Blueprint” rapper was inducted into the songwriters Hall of Fame. Playboi Carti was also heavily featured on the A$AP Mob mixtape “Cozy Tapes Vol. 2.”

The two young rappers have collaborated before on a G-Herbo track titled “No Limit.” The two of them also have been hitting the road together performing in different cities across the United States. The tour originally was supposed to include Lil Uzi Vert but he dropped out of the tour to focus on making his music.

G-Herbo, formerly known as Lil Herb, released his debut album, Humble Beast in September. Prior to its release, the “Jugghouse” MC shined as one of the Chicago rappers who has developed a stable career coming out of the Drill era that took over hip-hop with artists like Chief Keef, Lil Reese, Lil Durk and many others.