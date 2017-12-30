When Jay Pharoah walked away from Saturday Night Live, he assumed he was on to bigger and better things over at Showtime. Turns out that wasn’t the case.

Showtime has opted not to renew the half-hour comedy White Famous for a second season.

White Famous, which was based on Jamie Foxx’s personal experiences coming up in the entertainment business, followed a young African-American comedian who struggles to maintain his credibility with his core audience, as he begins to cross-over toward becoming “white famous.”

White Famous premiered October 15th to mixed reviews. Showtime’s other new half-hour comedy SMILF was renewed a few weeks back , so when no word to the faith of White Famous, many felt it was doomed for cancellation..

White Famous was produced by Lionsgate TV and created by Roland Buddy and Chris Spencer. Jamie Foxx served as executive producer.