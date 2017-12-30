Gatorade partnered up with Jordan Brand for a special edition “Like Mike” collection in honor of Michael Jordan’s classic 1991 ad complete with a number of different Air Jordan silhouettes.

The green suede “Gatorade” Air Joran 6 NRG is officially set to release, in limited quantities today for the retail price of $225. The official colorway is listed as “Pine Green/Orange Blaze-Pine Green.”

Similar to the white/orange “Gatorade” Air Jordan 6 that dropped on December 16th, the green rendition features special edition packaging, Gatorade-inspired lace locks and insoles, and “If I Could Be” text stitched on inside of the tongue. The kicks will release alongside a line of matching “Like Mike” apparel as well. Take a look below.