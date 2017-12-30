Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison clapped back via Instragram at comments made by some of his former teammates. In the IG post, he details why he asked to be released by the team.

Earlier in the week, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey called out Harrison while speaking with reporters, saying the veteran linebacker “erased his legacy” in Pittsburgh when he signed with the New England Patriots.

On Friday, Harrison posted a note on Instagram saying the Steelers misled him when he re-signed earlier this year by not using him. He also took another swipe at participation trophies.

While Harrison said the post Friday would be his “only comment” on the matter, the two sides may get the chance to battle it out on the field should they meet in the AFC Championship Game in January.