The Doggfather himself has linked up with West Coast fast food favorite Jack In The Box to bring the public Merry Munchie Meals, which is set to debut at the top of 2018.

The timing is perfect because that will be just in time for California’s legalization of recreational marijuana, scheduled to begin January 1.

The promo for the meals include the weed leaf from Snoop’s Merry Jane hemp brand, but that part of the promotion is only available in Snoop’s hometown of Long Beach for the month of January.

The combos will include three chicken strips, two tacos, five churros, French fries, onion rings, and a small drink for $4.20.

Jack In The Box may have just stumbled onto something with this one.