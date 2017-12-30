Words by Roman White

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram early Saturday morning to reveal a new development with her estranged husband Vincent Herbert.

In the early morning post, Tamar says that Herbert is having a baby with another woman and that the woman herself reached out to tell Tamar.

The “Love and War” singer could be saying that although they are separated the reality show couple is still married. In November, Tamar announced that she filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert after a string of issues between the two. The singer posted on Instagram on November 8 letting her fans and followers know exactly why she was leaving the situation saying that she didn’t want to stay married for “face value.”

Tamar continues in the Instagram post to mention how Vince was calling her despite an order of protection she has against him and mentions an unclear situation that ties Vince to a man named Joe and Rocsi from BET’s 106 & Park. Tamar calls Vince a “real piece of work” and offers motivation to women in similar situations saying if she can leave her “liar” in 2017 other women can too.

With the separation still relatively fresh, it is not surprising that there are still some tensions up in the air. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert were married in 2008 and in 2013 had their first and only son, Logan. The success of the reality show “Braxton Family Values” opened a window for a spinoff on WeTV called “Tamar and Vince.” The couple’s divorce is being followed in the newest season of the show.