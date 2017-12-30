TRIPSIXX has been grinding for a minute. In a flock full of Canadian artist making noise this year, UTU artist TRIPSIXX has been low-key and high-key proving his earned spot in the light too. His blend of R&B and Hip-Hop in his music has become a specialty of his. Finishing the fall off with a hand full of amazing tracks along with a very strong project Metal Gear Tape. Not to forget his song “Wassup” featuring Roy Woods & Houston’s own Dice SoHo which premiered on an action-packed OVO Sound Radio. He came through with his latest track, “Donuts” featuring DRIPXXXX to cap off a highly productive year. The song is a hard track that blends a smooth R&B flavor with hard hitting trap drums. Trip hits the first verse and the hook while DRIPXXXX handles the closing verse.

Listen Below.