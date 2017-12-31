Words by Comfort Nnaa Kalu

It appears that 2 Chainz was under the impression that he would be appearing on Eminem’s Revival, but when the track list came out he was not featured. 2 Chainz had been working with Eminem to produce a hook and even laid down a track that did not appear on the final lists, in which he responded with the shady eyes emoji, angry face and clenched fist that expressed his disappointment.

He is now experiencing a similar experience with Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho but he’s not going to taking it too hard. He recently commented on an Instagram video of Swizz Beatz bumping Travis Scott and Quavo’s “Modern Slavery,” revealing that he recorded a track:

“Dat sh*t hard!! I did a verse to that, A lot of people ain’t been using my verses lately and punctuated it with playful emojis showing that it was all good. Swizz then responded saying “I don’t have that problem! I’m using your verse!”

2 Chainz may have missed two versus, but he definitely isn’t missing the mark by landing many big appearances with Drake’s “Sacrifices” and “Gang Up” with Wiz Khalifa, Young Thug and PnB Rock. We will be sure to hear more from him in 2018.