San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid is likely going to hit the open market, as there isn’t much chance that the team re-signs him before the 2018 free agency period. His play was stellar all year, but his love and support for Colin Kaepernick could have him facing the same treatment like Kap.

Reid was the first player to join Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice, and he has kept up the practice through the past two seasons. The 26-year-old has also stated that he believes Kaepernick is being blackballed from the league, and he’s aware that the same thing could happen to him.

“I’d say I understand that that’s a possibility. And I’m completely fine with that,” Reid told reporters on Friday. “The things that I’ve done, I stand by. And I’ve done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I’m fine with whatever outcome comes because of that.”

Reid knows that Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams could be his last with the 49ers, the team that picked him No. 18 overall in the 2013 NFL draft. But he also made it clear that his focus, for now, is on finishing strong before looking ahead to an uncertain offseason.

“I have had a lot of talks with my wife about it, just the uncertainty and also the possibilities,” Reid said. “But like I said, at this point, it’s all hypothetical. I’m still a 49er, I’ve still got a game to play, I’ve still got a job to do. That’s what I’m going to worry about.”