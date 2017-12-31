On Friday (Dec. 29), Jay Z released the star studded, seriously star studded video to his song “Family Feud” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, in which, was the first music video she has ever directed. The visual to the 4:44 gem was dropped as a Tidal exclusive at 4:44 pm eastern standard time on Friday.

The music video has most likely made history for having the largest amount of celebrity cameos in not only hip-hop history, but in overall music history. By default, Beyoncé along with her first born Blue Ivy Carter were the stars of the visual, accompanied by Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling, Niecy Nash and many more!

The family affair starts off with Michael B. Jordan catching Thandie Newton and Trevante Rhodes red handed in bed together and anchors off with Blue Ivy revealing her rule with her daddy Jay as he confesses to his sins while momma Bey prances around in suspense throughout the visual.

This weekend, both Beyoncé and Ava took to Instagram to share behind the scenes candids of the profound visual, showcasing several bonding moments between the Carter family along with off guards of the A-list actors featured in the video. Take a look at the stunning candids, below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:36pm PST