Cris Cyborg cemented her status as the world’s premier female fighter at 145-pounds in an epic clash with Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 219.

Cris Cyborg retained her women’s featherweight title on Saturday night, getting the better of former bantamweight champ Holly Holm over the course of 25 minutes to collect her eighth straight victory and push her unbeaten streak to 20 consecutive contests.

Holm was game and gave Cyborg everything she could handle. This was easily the toughest fight of the Brazilian’s career — a hard-fought battle that saw her take more damage and be forced into the fourth round for the first time since her second meeting with Marloes Coenen 4 1/2 years ago.

Despite a valiant effort from Holm, Cyborg remained undeterred, taking everything her challenger had to offer and responding in kind from bell to bell. Holm’s face was battered and bruised but she left the ring respected by Cyborg for withstanding all her punishment.

Time For a Female Champion vs Champion Fight In The UFC

Cyborg needs another formidable challenger and bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes has said she was interested. With “The Lioness” lacking an obvious challenger to her throne at the moment as well, the timing is right to pit the two Brazilian titleholders against one another in the first real super fight in the women’s division in UFC history.

Both need dance partners and the UFC needs some massive fights to help secure a new television deal in 2018.