Words by Comfort Nnana Kalu

Offset’s legal team served woman the who claimed to be pregnant with his child a cease and desist order.

Over the weekend Celine Powell posted a picture of a sonogram and claimed that she was pregnant by Offset. She captioned the image on Instagram “These past few months have been a complete mess, but I finally found enough strength to open up about what’s going on. Yes I am expecting and yes she’s a GIRL my whole life is changing and right now it’s definitely for the better. I’m not sure what the future holds but I hope Offset and I work this out for the sake of Karma Lee Cephus.” However, Powell has had a history of making false claims with other celebrities and has taken the post down.

Offset has responded in denial of pregnancy claim and has even contacted Powell to stop. He has also been forced to take it a step further with a cease and desist as a result of an extortion plot where she has requested money for an abortion. Offset claims the bad publicity is having a negative affect on his money as he is dealing with brands that are pulling back.