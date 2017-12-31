LINC, formally known as, Matt Lincoln has been through hell and back, but was able to rise from the ashes.

Emerging from the depths as a changed man, LINC saw his new calling. Songs poured out him. The music couldn’t be stopped—it was his lost potential reformed.

LINC is a man straddling the line between dark and light. He channels what once destroyed him to serve his message: life is beautiful; fame is fleeting and looks can be deceiving. LINC’s S.I.N.S will be heard globally very soon.

He wrote and co-produced his latest single “Purple Parade.” Do yourself and give it a spin below.