Words by Roman White

Steph Curry was a man on a mission in his first game back from an ankle injury that left him sidelined since early December. The 2-time MVP ended his 2017 with a bang scoring 38 points and shot a season high 10-13 from 3-point range. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant kicked in 21 and 20 points respectively with Thompson hitting 5 three pointers in the game.

ZaZa Pachulia pulled his weight in this game with 17 points, shooting a perfect 6-6 from the field. The seven footer also chipped in with six assists, one of which was a highlight reel no look between the legs pass to Curry for the corner three point shot. The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies at Oracle Arena in a convincing 141-128 final score.

For years, Curry has dealt with a lingering ankle injury although you wouldn’t be able to tell the way that he’s performed the past few seasons and last night. The Warriors, although they still have major star power in Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, weren’t their usual selves without Steph Curry.

Led by 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, the Warriors did still win games having won 9 of their last 11 games without number 30. This includes a Christmas Day rivalry win at home over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. But, one could tell that the flare and explosiveness that a Steph Curry brings to this franchise is irreplaceable.

Golden State is heavily favored to play in their fourth consecutive NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers still the favorite out of the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference behind an almost surprisingly dominant Kyrie Irving led Boston Celtics team (29-10) and a Demar DeRozan led Toronto Raptors team (24-10).