2017 was a resurrection year for the sport of boxing.

We saw Floyd Mayweather Jr. come out of retirement to knockout UFC superstar Conor McGregor. We saw the two best middleweights in the world Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez fight to a controversial draw, and we saw pound for pound king Andre Ward knockout Sergey Kovalev and what would be Ward’s final fight.

With boxing getting back in the mainstream again, can 2018 be the year it successfully defends itself as the premier combat sport?

Here is a list of some boxing mega fights that could happen in 2018.

Anthony Joshua Vs Deontay Wilder

For the first time in years, there’s excitement in the heavyweight division, and the reason for it is because of undefeated WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) and undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs).

Canelo Alvarez Vs Gennady Golovkin Part 2

Unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) fought to an entertaining but disputed draw in September.

The good thing is the rematch is close to being signed for Cinco de Mayo weekend and we’ll finally find out who the best middleweight in the world is.

Vasyl Lomachenko Vs Mikey Garica

WBO junior lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) and WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) are on everybody’s top 10 pound-for-pound list. These two are long overdue for a one on one matchup.

Who do you fans want to see me fight? If not listed, reply with opponent. — Hi-Tech Lomachenko (@VasylLomachenko) December 23, 2017

They’re both coming off the most impressive wins of their careers and seemed destined for a showdown. Garcia is scheduled to fight Sergey Lipinets in February for the IBF junior welterweight championship, but a fight between Lomachenko and Garcia could happen later in the year if they can agree on which weight to fight at.

Keith Thurman vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Thurman (WBA and WBC champion) has inherited the title of unofficial king of the welterweights after Floyd Mayweather Jr’s retirement. However, many with respected opinions will tell you that Spence (IBF champion) is the best fighter currently competing in the weight class.

The talk of a Thurman-Spence fight has already begun, but Thurman believes the banter needs to continue for a while longer to allow the bout to become a bigger, more anticipated event. There is too much money to be made for this fight not to happen.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Vs Anybody

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs) ended his 23-month retirement in August to knockout UFC star Conor McGregor. The fight generated over four million Pay Per View buys proving once again that Pretty Boy Floyd is still by far the biggest name in combat sports.

After the McGregor fight, he’s said he’s retired but we’ve heard him say that numerous times before. If he decides to come out of retirement again it will be the most watched fight in 2018 regardless of who the opponent is.