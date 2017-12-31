He is closing out 2017 with a serious bang.

Over the wee hours of New Years Eve, Dave Chappelle surprisingly gave fans a treat by releasing two unanticipated specials on Netflix, Equanimity and The Bird Revelation.

This is perhaps a pretty grand example of Dave Chappelle’s genius as he now has fans hooked on what he may have in store for the new year, 2018. The specials are said to be packed with new material, self-reflection and tough love. The preview on Netflix actually zooms in on Chappelle’s “tough love” antics, as he describes an experience where his son’s designated driver for the night gets buzzed and he reaches out to him for a ride, but it just so happens that Dave is at the same shindig as his son and is also, lit himself!

Last month, Chappelle earned his first-ever Grammy award nomination for Best Comedy Album for his two Netflix specials the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin for the 2018 Grammy Awards. The class act will be going up against fellow comics Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Sarah Silverman, and Jim Gaffigan for the award.

His apparent 2016 controversial hosting performance on Saturday Night Live, also his SNL debut, earned him an 2017 Emmy award for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Clearly, Dave has full control over his career.

Be sure to check out Dave Chappelle’s latest specials Equanimity and The Bird Revelation over on Netflix.