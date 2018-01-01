Singer/ song writer, producer and Grammy nominated, Brian McKnight started off 2018 with love in the air. He and now wife Leilani Malia Mendoza shared vows and said their ‘I Do’s’ at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York on New Year’s Eve.

McKnight was married once before in 1990 to former singer/song writer and college sweetheart, Julie McKnight; later divorcing in 2003. Fortunately for everyone, the divorce was not too messy. After 13 years of marriage, Brian and Julie admitted that outside of issues that presented themselves in the relationship, they naturally just grew apart but tried to make it work for the sake of their kids Brian Jr. and Niko McKnight and their religious background.

After three years of dating, Brian finally proposed to Leilani in May of 2017 and he stated “took me 42 years to find her and i’m never letting go.” Congratulations to the beautiful couple on tying the knot.