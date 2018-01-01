Words by Roman White

The Cleveland Cavaliers got some great news to start the New Year.

Their off season investment, Isaiah Thomas, is set to play his first game as a member of the Cavaliers in Tuesday’s match-up against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers.

In a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers acquired All-NBA Second Team Point Guard Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder in exchange for Cavaliers Point Guard Kyrie Irving who controversially requested a trade after the 2017 NBA Finals.

IT4 has been out all season with a hip injury, specifically a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear according to the NBA. The injury was managed during most of the regular season last year, but was re-aggravated during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers.

Isaiah Thomas sent out a tweet before the news broke speaking about his life in 2017.

2017 was the best year of my career and the worst year of my life… Let that sink in! God works in mysterious ways and we gonna keep gettin it. The Marathon don’t stop, 2018 watch how I run through YOU!!! #RealKilla — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 1, 2018

During the 2017 playoffs, Thomas lost his younger sister, Chyna, in a tragic car accident. She was only 22 years-old. In the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Washington Wizards, Thomas scored 53 points on what was also his sister’s birthday.

The 60 overall pick in the 2011 draft averaged just under 29 points a game last season and led the Boston Celtics to the number 1 seed going into the playoffs.

The Cavaliers should be excited to get a solid PG like Isaiah Thomas in their starting lineup. He will be playing with all-star vets like J.R. Smith, Dwayne Wade and Lebron James.

Jose Calderon has been filling in as the starter for the Cavaliers, but as a favorite for a fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance, the Cavaliers will need a prime time player like Isaiah Thomas to compete against 2-time MVP Stephen Curry whose Golden State Warriors team is also heavily favored in the Western Conference for a fourth consecutive Finals appearance. This team is about to cook for real.