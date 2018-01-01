LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball Expected To See A lot Of Playing Time In Lithuania

It’s a new year but the Ball family is still making noise.

Virginijus Seskus, head coach for the Lithuanian Prienu Vytautas, told ESPN on Monday that he expects LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball to “play a lot” once they get on the court.

“They are young, but I can promise that they will play a lot and I hope we will help them to get better and they will help us to win more games,” Seskus said through an interpreter. “We are waiting for them. Don’t worry, they will play!”

LiAngelo, 19, and LaMelo, 16, will make their debut for the Vytautas on Jan. 9 when the team takes on Tsmoki-Minsk. Seskus said the plan is to play both brothers in both the Lithuanian league and the lower-level Baltic league.

“They will play, but how many minutes depends on how they will play in the game,” Seskus said. “But still they will play.”

With the announcement that they will see a lot of minutes, doesn’t this move also signals the brilliance of LaVar Ball?

Great way to start the new year for the Ball Family.