Netflix has renewed Spike Lee‘s She’s Gotta Have It for a second season.

The director and actress DeWanda Wise both made the announcement on Instagram today, revealing that Spike’s 1986 movie of the same name had been renewed. “There’s going to be a second season of ’She’s Gotta Have it,” said Lee, seated next to his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, announced in the clip. “Thank you, thank you, thank you! Happy New Year!”

The show, which premiered on Netflix on Thanksgiving this past year, has received mostly positive reviews. Spike Lee wrote most of the first season himself, and also directed every episode. According to Variety, the second season of the show will feature eight new episodes.

The series stars DeWanda Wise as the main character of Nola Darling, an artist from and living in Brooklyn who is trying to juggle relationships with three very different men played by Cleo Anthony, Anthony Ramos and Lyriq Bent. Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are the show’s executive producers.