The Buffalo Bills playoff drought is over.

It is the first time since the 1999 season that the Bills are in the post season, ending what had been the longest active playoff drought among teams in the big four professional American sports leagues. The Buffalo Bills took the sixth and final AFC playoff spot on Sunday night, thanks to their win over the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Think about this. The phrase "The Bills are in the playoffs" has never been tweeted, posted on Facebook, or uttered by an Uber driver. It has never been told over satellite radio. It has never been streamed. It has never been blogged or vlogged. It has been faxed, though. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) January 1, 2018

All of this has been in part thanks to a quarterback they weren’t sure they even wanted.

In what was potentially Tyrod Taylor’s final regular-season game as the Bills’ quarterback, the veteran was efficient, completing 19-of-27 passes for 204 yards (7.6 yards per attempt) and one touchdown with zero interceptions. He added another 35 yards on the ground. He took four sacks but for the most part, Taylor did a fantastic job evading pressure, keeping plays alive and making smart, efficient throws to keep Buffalo’s offense moving.

Bills’ Head Coach Sean McDermott’s decision to yank Tyrod Taylor after lackluster offensive showings in consecutive losses was hanging over their heads every game down the stretch. Had the Bills been eliminated, McDermott would have had to hear about rookie Nathan Peterman and the five first-half interceptions in the 54-24 loss to the Chargers forever.

Through it all, Taylor’s play has been stellar since the benching. With the playoffs insight, Taylor can garner himself multiple contract offers with a strong performance.