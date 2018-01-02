50 Cent’s ‘Den of Thieves’ Looks to be an Early 2018 Hit

50 Cent’s ‘Den of Thieves’ Looks to be an Early 2018 Hit

50 Cent is looking to start 2018 with a banger fresh out the game.

Everyone loves a good cops and robbers movie, but what if the cops aren’t that good? Enter Den of Thieves

This movie sees Gerard Butler as the leader of an elite unit of cops from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are desperate to stop a group of bank robbers who have left them out in the wind. With the crew planning to rob the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown LA, apparently the one bank then has never been robbed, this is the one opportunity they have to bust the crew for this job and all the others.

Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, Orange Is the New Black) plays the leader of this pack of criminals, which also includes O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) and rapper 50.

It’s thieves without fear vs. cops without limits, and no matter who wins, the property damage will be legendary. The bullets start flying on January 19, 2018.