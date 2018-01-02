R&B legend Anita Baker took to twitter and expressed her excitement on turning 60 years old this year, but then the Rapture songstress surprised fans with her next sentence, sending them into a frenzy.

sO Much 2 CELEBRATE with you #2018. 60th Bday in 25 days👑… Farewell 🎶Concert 🎹Series, beginning in March… We'll paint pictures together 2 last a Lifetime… "Let's Party!" #OneLastTime🎤abxo❤ damn… "Where does the time go?! pic.twitter.com/dMQpRgmTLY — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 1, 2018

Ms. Baker is hitting the road starting in March, to gift her fans with a Farewell Concert Series before she enters retirement from music. This news comes as a surprise considering last January, while posted up on the beach, Baker announced to fans that she was retiring from her decades long music career, and that no tour or CD was in the works, despite rumors swirling that she was working on new content.

While tour dates haven’t been released yet, New Orleans fans can expect Anita Baker to perform and headline at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival kicking off in April. The Farewell Concert Series is a chance for fans to celebrate and party one last time with the singer. Will you be attending?