Words by Shurida Lundi

Yet again the Bronx has experienced another fire this morning and it has been reported more than a dozen people have been hurt. This is the second time in less than a week the Bronx has experienced a large fire.

The seven alarm fire started approximately at 5:30 a.m. in a furniture store in a four-story building. The store is on the ground level with apartments above it. There are more than 200 firefighters at the scene working on fighting this blaze. With temperatures in the teens, it is making it harder for the firefighters to battle this fire.

The FDNY stated 16 people experienced non-life threatening injuries including nine children. Some of the people who were displaced are staying warm on a city bus. No cause to the fire has been reported.