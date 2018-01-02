Move over Drake, Canada might have a new king of the north.

DeMar DeRozan scored a team-record 52 points, as the Toronto Raptors won their 12th straight home game with a 131-127 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

DeMar DeRozan tonight:

• 52 POINTS 🔥

(career high & franchise record!)

• 8 assists

• 59% FG

• 5-9 3FG

🔥🔥🔥🔥#NBAVote

DeRozan shot 17-of-29 from the floor and made all 13 of his free throw attempts for Toronto, who are a league best 14-1 at home.

DeRozan is the 3rd Toronto player in history to score 50 or more points, joining Vince Carter and Terrence Ross, who each scored 51. He is also in great company in terms of 50 points or better this NBA season.

DeMar DeRozan joins LeBron James, James Harden and Bradley Beal as the only players to score 50 points in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/l1RDzTXaDV — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 2, 2018

Toronto is currently third in the Eastern Conference and many didn’t see that happening going into the season. DeRozan has stepped his overall game up since the end of the 2017 playoffs. The Raptors are 18-2 this season in games where DeRozan scores 25 or more points.

If the 28-year-old USC product is able to build on the momentum he has following this monster game, it could help his bid to become an All-Star once again.