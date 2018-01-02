Jim Caldwell may have been the Detroit Lions most successful Head Coach in recent history. That wasn’t enough to save his job.

The Lions fired Caldwell on Monday after a season in which the team raised hopes before fading and missing the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2018

After starting 2017 off with a 3-1 record, the Lions won only one game out of the next four, which put the heat on the pot of rumblings sitting on the stove in the coaching kitchen. The latter, excluding a blow out loss to the Saints, included losses to the playoff bound Panters and Steelers by a combined eight points and a win over their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Despite guiding the team to a 9-7 record this season, a four year run of 36-28 and two playoff appearances, the Lions felt a change was needed and they started at Caldwell.

Caldwell is the first Lions head coach to post a winning record since Joe Schmidt in the late 60s/early 70s.

If Caldwell wants to coach again, he will get that opportunity real soon. The coaching carousel has only just begun in the NFL.