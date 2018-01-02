Weight Watchers International, Inc. recently introduced music magnate, producer and recording artist DJ Khaled as a social media ambassador. DJ Khaled has set out to make a lasting shift and be healthier for himself and for his family, and he is inviting his community to join him on his journey to greatness in the New Year. DJ Khaled was introduced to Weight Watchers through Roc Nation, and together they created this unique relationship.

As a Weight Watchers member and social media ambassador, DJ Khaled will document his experience and progress on the new WW Freestyle program on his social channels – including Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook— speaking candidly about how the program has given him the freedom and flexibility to make healthier choices while keeping up with his busy lifestyle.

“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” said DJ Khaled. “To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.”



“DJ Khaled has an incredibly authentic drive and passion to inspire others through his wellness journey and experiences on WW Freestyle,” said Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weight Watchers International, Inc. “Being healthier is not just about weight anymore. It’s about overall health and wellness—being your best self. By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it’s possible to integrate healthy habits into your life.”

DJ Khaled is working with a Weight Watchers coach and using the Weight Watchers mobile app to follow WW Freestyle. The new program launched in December 2017 with a campaign featuring Oprah Winfrey, who is also board member, owner and strategic advisor to the company.

WW Freestyle guides members toward a healthier pattern of eating and living, resulting in improvements both on and off the scale.1 The new program builds on the highly successful and effective SmartPoints® system by expanding zero Points® foods from only fruits and vegetables to a list of more than 200 delicious, satisfying foods, such as eggs, beans, chicken, corn, seafood and tofu.

To follow DJ Khaled’s journey on Weight Watchers, follow him on Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.