Jerrika Karlae and Brittni Mealy unveiled their new fur collection brand Furgo. Using a play on words, the Virgo duo has joined forces to provide quality fur pieces from fur coats and jackets to fur backpacks and shoes.

Both ladies have used their influence to create their own brands individually — Jerrika providing sexy swimwear from her Karlae Swimwear collection and Brittni providing unique fashion finds with her Unicorn Universe online collection. Yet, they have come together to combine their sense of style to gift to the world through Furgo.

Check out some pieces from Furgo below and shop the entire collection here.