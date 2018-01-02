Its been nearly five years since Justin Timberlake released his two part albums The 20/20 Experience and The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2.

The singer announced in a one minute teaser the upcoming release of not only a new album titled Man of the Woods set to drop on February 2, two days before his Super Bowl halftime show performance, but also the release of a single on Friday, January 5.

In the teaser, Timberlake discuses over a voiceover his inspiration behind his fifth studio album Man of the Woods, alongside clips of various beautiful earthy, nature landscape shots, his wife Jessica Biel, his son, and a behind-the-scenes look of him in the studio. Timberlake explains, “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from, and it’s personal.”

Pharrell also makes an appearance in the video, which leads to the assumption that the artist will be involved in the production of Timberlake’s latest project. The pair have collaborated on several records together including JT’s “Señorita” and “Like I Love You” featuring Clipse. Pharrell excitingly refers to the background snippet we hear in the teaser that’s dropping this Friday, as a hit. “It feels so earthy, it’s just where you are in your life right now. That is a smash.”

Watch the Man of the Woods teaser below.