Words by Jasmine Johnson

Mariah Carey made it through her performance on New Year’s Eve on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest after a shockingly terrible performance last year. During her performance she performed several classic hits that included, “Vision of Love” and “Hero” in Times Square, that was below temperature degrees for the start of 2018. After she performed “Vision of Love,” she went back stage for some hot tea that she was promised, but it wasn’t there.

From NYE last year’s performance; she had technical difficulties during a live performance. So as a result, she had stopped singing and let the audience finish her song for her. But she came back to perform for the second time and she did an incredible job. Many people think that her previous performance was sabotaged.

In other related news, Mariah is the only artist to have her classic holiday-themed song, “All I Want for Christmas,” reach top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.