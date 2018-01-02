It’s been awhile since we heard from Waka Flocka outside of Love & Hip Hop and his wife Tammy Rivera — but he decided to take to Twitter to fill that void. On December 27th, Waka tweeted:

Do anybody know the real truth behind me and ___ ?… 2018 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

We can assume Gucci Mane could be perfectly inserted into the blank being that the next day he followed up with the following tweet:

I ready to answer every fan question about me and gucci. #nointerviews #noHating #noshade #justbigfacts this the last time I’m a speak on this situation 👌 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

Among other inquiries, majority of the fans wanted to know if they could ever expect new music from Waka and Gucci in the near future? Check out Waka’s series of tweets below.

Never. They already offered M’z, don’t want the money #Nocap https://t.co/RPnNWcyEW1 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

Honestly 🏽‍♂ He sold the name Brick Squad to the label. He just dropped a book full of lies no cap. The fans happy for gucc but Atlanta and the day1’z know it’s big Cap https://t.co/1v2HMnliwh — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

Definitely only a hating nigga a say no https://t.co/IItYEFij6d — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

Write: I’m not writing no damn letter lol frfr Visit: name wasn’t on the list Answer calls: That’s big cap… I was making Gucci 20-30k a month on Facebook real shit K know or better yet did he know…? https://t.co/K8SMkquoyN — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

🔥 but my producers did his whole album but Flocka a hater crown me later 👌 https://t.co/DSerh458SL — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

All in all I still got hella love for gucci, what we got going is between us and music has nothing to do with it. Real Brick Squad fans understand this. He doing well I’m doing well 💯 I hope hope no more Waka Gucci conversations pop up.. sweep it under the rug #BsM — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 30, 2017

After reading these tweets it seems that Waka and Gucci’s issue isn’t deep rooted at all and simply a disconnect from various forms of lack of communication. After egos are eliminated, this is nothing that a sit down over a few words can’t resolve. We would love for new Waka and Gucci Mane music to be released, so hopefully this brotherhood can be rekindled soon.