2018 Governors Ball Music Festival Line-Up is Announced

Words by Shurida Lundi

The Governors Ball 2018 has been announced and tickets are on sale now!

Eminem has 2018 on lock as he is headlining the summer concert. His is also headlining Coachella with Beyoncé and The Weeknd.

In addition to Em, N*E*R*D will also be performing at Governor’s Ball. They released their album this past December and haven’t performed together since 2010. Travis Scott, Kelela, 2 Chainz, Jay Electronica, and Khalid will also be on that stage.

There is a surprise performer that has yet to be announced. Check out the lineup below. For more information, visit the festival’s website here.

The Governors Ball is set for June 1st-3rd at Randall’s Island Park in NYC.